Eureka Award To PPL Therapeutics

PPL Therapeutics has been awarded a Eureka grant of L207,670 ($335,537)by the UK Department of Trade and Industry. The grant will be used to support a L1 million collaborative program with Novo Nordisk of Denmark aimed at improving the production of bioactive proteins and peptides for a variety of therapeutic applications.

PPL's managing director, Ron James, commented: "we are delighted to receive this support from the DTI for our technology development program. In particular, I am pleased that this funding allows us to extend our collaboration with Novo Nordisk, with whom we have been working since 1993. This grant offers the potential to greatly improve the availability of biologically important proteins and peptides for the treatment of a number of medical conditions." The firm is a leader in the transgenic production of recombinant proteins (Marketletters passim).