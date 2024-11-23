Europe-Wide Approval For Roche's Posicor

An earlier approval by the Netherlands of Roche's new treatment forhypertension and angina, Posicor (mibefradil), has now been mutually recognized by Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and the UK.

The drug, the first selective T-calcium channel blocker to gain approval, has already been passed in Switzerland and several Latin American and Central Asian countries. Also, Posicor has gained US Food and Drug Administration approval (see Marketletter June 30 for full product details), and Roche has said it will become available in that market during this month.