European Alzheimer's/ Dementia markets

The European market for Alzheimer's and dementia treatment products was worth $720 million in 1994 and is expected to reach $908.7 million in the year 2001, according to a new report from Frost & Sullivan.
No drugs available now have an Alzheimer's indication, other than tacrine which is available for hospital use in France, it says. Approval for tacrine is likely to be slow because of the attitudes of health authorities, particularly in the Nordic countries, in opposing innovations which do not show significant advantages over existing products; this led to development of another cholinesterase inhibitor, velnacrine, being abandoned in 1994. The authorities aim to reduce expenditure on nootropics and circulation enhancers, since they are notorious for their inefficiency in treating the underlying symptoms of Alzheimer's and dementia, and are known to provide mere palliative treatment, says the study. However, much R&D is underway, with companies including Sandoz, Shire International, Hoechst, Lipha and Janssen Cilag all with new compounds in the pipeline.
The market is currently led by circulation enhancers, accounting for 75% ($540.2 million) 1994 sales overall, followed by nootropics at 13.2% ($94.5 million) and psychotropics at 11.8% ($85 million).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze