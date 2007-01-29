Evidence lacking to support many off-label uses of atypical antipsychotics

Some newer antipsychotic medicines approved to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder are being prescribed to millions of Americans for depression, dementia and other psychiatric disorders without strong evidence that such off-label uses are effective, according to a new analysis by the US Department of Health and Human Services' Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).

The federally funded comparative effectiveness review of these drugs - called atypical antipsychotics - identified the medications' potential for serious side effects while pointing to an "urgent need" for more research into new treatments for the growing population of dementia patients who display severe agitation.

Importance of understanding risks/benefits