Fast Growth Expected For OTCs In Indonesia

Between 1996 and 2001, the market for over-the-counter medicines inIndonesia will experience a compound annual growth rate of 19.3% in local currencies, and by 2001 the OTC market will represent 39.9% of Indonesia's total pharmaceutical market compared with a 39.1% share in 1996, according to OTCFar East, a new report published by IMS SelfMedication.

Indonesia is one of the fastest-growing OTC markets in the Far East region, according to the study. Its people are used to the concept of self-medication, through the use of traditional Jamu medication, from childhood. Western medicines are relatively new to many, but they tend to be preferred for problems which require rapid relief, while Jamu is used more to preserve well-being. Indonesians also seldom visit a doctor; the additional time and cost mean that they will only consider this when they are really ill, preferring to self-medicate if possible.

Prescription products are perceived by Indonesians as "stronger" than OTCs, and this often equates to a perception of more side effects. Thus, OTCs are seen to be safer than prescription drugs.