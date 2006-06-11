FDA allows reintroduction of Tysabri, after review of Biogen's TOUCH scheme

US firm Biogen Idec and Ireland's Elan say that the Food and Drug Administration has approved a supplemental Biologics License Application for the reintroduction of the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab). The firms went on to say that the FDA requires that labeling changes containing updated safety data informing patients of the risks associated with the drug be added to the product.
Originally withdrawn due to PML cases
Tysabri was originally withdrawn from sale by Biogen and Elan in February 2005 following the occurrence of three cases of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, a rare but deadly brain disease, during Phase III trials. In response, the FDA put all further clinical examination of the drug on hold until February 2006 when a re-assessment of patients in the original program confirmed that there were no more PML cases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze