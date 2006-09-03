FDA approves generic version of Bayer's Cipro

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved several Abbreviated New Drug Applications for generic versions of Bayer's injectable antibiotic Cipro (ciprofloxacin). The agent is indicated for the treatment of infections, including those of the urinary tract, lower respiratory tracts (including pneumonias in hospitalized patients, nosocomial pneumonia), bone and joint, complicated intra-abdominal, skin and skin structure, as well as therapy for patients with fever and neutropenia.
In 2005, according to the on-line magazine, Drug Topics, the agent was on the top 200 list of highest-selling brand-name drugs in the USA, with wholesale acquisition cost used in hospitals of over $115.3 million.
