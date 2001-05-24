Friday 22 November 2024

FDA approves non-CFC asthma inhalers using Zephex 134a

24 May 2001

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved GlaxoSmithKline'sVentolin HFA (albuterol sulfate), a new version in a metered-dose inhaler, using INEOS Fluor's Zephex 134a medical propellant, for the treatment of asthma and other obstructive lung diseases. INEOS notes that this FDA approval paves the way for Zephex 134a to be used in around a quarter of the world's metered-dose inhalers by the end of this year.

INEOS also notes that a recent inspection of the Zephex 134a manufacturing facilities by the UK Medicines Control Agency has confirmed that the standard of current Good Manufacturing Practice is at a level suitable for the manufacture of active pharmaceutical materials.

It adds that the Ventolin HFA inhaler, already adopted in Europe, uses hydrofluoroalkane instead of chlorofluorocarbon as a propellant. Although no action to remove the albuterol CFC inhalers from the US market is planned at this time, INEOS says the availability of HFA inhalers now offers an alternative.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze