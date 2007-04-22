FDA approves Novartis' Reclast for Paget's

Swiss drug major Novartis says that Reclast (zoledronic acid) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as the first new treatment in nearly a decade for patients with a bone condition known as Paget's disease, which is estimated to affect about one million people in the USA alone.
Reclast, which is marketed as Aclasta in other countries, is the first drug for the chronic and painful bone disorder which can be given as a single-dose infusion compared to current oral therapies that must to be taken daily for up to six months. The drug was first launched in Germany in May 2005 and is now approved in more than 50 countries.
Novartis noted that Paget's disease is a very distressing condition that causes abnormal bone growth due to a malfunction in the body's regular bone-building process. An outcome can be weak and brittle bones, causing them to break more easily. Approximately four million people worldwide have the condition.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze