FDA approves Risperdal for autistic irritability

The US Food and Drug Administration says that it has approved the antipsychotic agent Risperdal (risperdal), marketed by Johnson & Johnson company Janssen LP, as a treatment for children and adolescents suffering symptomatic irritability associated with autism. The condition includes such behaviors as aggression, deliberate self-injury and temper tantrums.

The agency explained that approval of the drug, which has been available as a short-term treatment for adult schizophrenics since 1993 (Marketletters passim), is the first time an agent has been cleared for use in this very specific and debilitating indication, and added that it will be of benefit to both autistic children and their parents.