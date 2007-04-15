FDA considers Merck & Co's Arcoxia for approval

US drug major Merck & Co's second-generation coxib painkiller Arcoxia (etoricoxib) may be approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The drug belongs to the same class of painkillers as Merck's former blockbuster Vioxx (rofecoxib), which it withdrew in September 2004 after cardiovascular events were linked to its use (Marketletters passim). Analysts have been cautious about the earning potential of Arcoxia, stating that, if approved, physician concerns about the safety risks could limit sales. Miller Tabak analyst Les Funtleyder predicts that Arcoxia would add only about $50.0 million a year to Merck's US revenue, if approved.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze