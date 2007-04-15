FDA considers Merck & Co's Arcoxia for approval

US drug major Merck & Co's second-generation coxib painkiller Arcoxia (etoricoxib) may be approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The drug belongs to the same class of painkillers as Merck's former blockbuster Vioxx (rofecoxib), which it withdrew in September 2004 after cardiovascular events were linked to its use (Marketletters passim). Analysts have been cautious about the earning potential of Arcoxia, stating that, if approved, physician concerns about the safety risks could limit sales. Miller Tabak analyst Les Funtleyder predicts that Arcoxia would add only about $50.0 million a year to Merck's US revenue, if approved.