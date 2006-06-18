FDA delays decision on Pozen/GSK's Trexima

North Carolina, USA-based drugmaker Pozen and UK pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline say that the US Food and Drug Administration has issued an approvable letter for its migraine pill Trexima (sumatriptan and naproxen sodium). The approvable letter is the FDA's official notification that contains conditions that must be satisfied before final clearance to market a drug in the USA.
According to the firms, the agency has determined that Trexima is effective as an acute treatment for migraine headaches but has requested additional safety information on the drug, which may require new studies. Pozen and GSK intend to request a meeting with the FDA as quickly as possible to discuss the approvable letter and determine the next steps. A likely approval date can only be known once it is clear what action the agency wants the firms to take.
Trexima, the proposed brand name for the product candidate combining sumatriptan 85mg, as the succinate salt, formulated with RT Technology and naproxen 500mg in a single tablet, is the first product designed to treat multiple mechanisms of migraine - inflammation and vasodilation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze