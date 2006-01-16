Friday 22 November 2024

FDA fast-tracks Favrille's FavId

16 January 2006

Favrille, a San Diego, USA-based developer of cancer treatments, says that the Food and Drug Administration has given the company's personalized cancer treatment a fast-track designation.

The company is in late-stage clinical trials for its FavId (idiotype vaccine) cancer treatment, which is based on genetic information extracted from patients' tumors. Favrille is testing the product following treatment with Genentech/Biogen Idec/Roche's Rituxan (rituximab) for patients with follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system.

Favrille started enrolling patients into the trial in July 2004 and plans to complete the targeted 342 patients soon. The company expects to begin releasing information on the study's secondary endpoint, response improvement, in the fourth quarter. Primary endpoint data showing how the combined treatment slowed the progression of the disease should be available by the second half of 2007, it says.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze