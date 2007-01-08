FDA issues approvable letter for GSK's Altabax

UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that the US Food and Drug Administration has issued an approvable letter for Altabax (retapamulin ointment) 1%, its developmental antibacterial for the treatment of secondarily-infected traumatic lesions (SITL). The company told the Marketletter that, while no safety issues were raised by the FDA, the letter did request further information that would enable the agency to evaluate the effectiveness of the drug, prior to its approval decision.
In addition, GSK said that the FDA had not approved the drug as a treatment for dermatoses (skin defects or lesions), and added that the agency would require further clinical studies before it would begin considering it for this indication.
GSK said that it intends to fully respond to the approvable letter, going on to say that it is in discussions with the FDA regarding the second indication. The UK drug major added that the drug is also under FDA consideration as a therapy for the skin condition impetigo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze