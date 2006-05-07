FDA OKs higher dose of Novartis' Diovan

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved two new, higher dose formulations of Swiss drug major Novartis' medication for elevated blood pressure, Diovan HCT (valsartan plus hydrochlorothiazide).

According to the Basle-headquartered drugmaker, the clearance of the 320/12.5mg and 320/25mg higher dosage strengths provides more options to help physicians effectively manage their patients' high blood pressure. It adds that they will be commercially available by early June.

The agent is a combination of the efficacious blood pressure medicine Diovan (valsartan), which is the most prescribed angiotensin receptor blocker, in a formulation containing the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide.