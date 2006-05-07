FDA OKs higher dose of Novartis' Diovan

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved two new, higher dose formulations of Swiss drug major Novartis' medication for elevated blood pressure, Diovan HCT (valsartan plus hydrochlorothiazide).
According to the Basle-headquartered drugmaker, the clearance of the 320/12.5mg and 320/25mg higher dosage strengths provides more options to help physicians effectively manage their patients' high blood pressure. It adds that they will be commercially available by early June.
The agent is a combination of the efficacious blood pressure medicine Diovan (valsartan), which is the most prescribed angiotensin receptor blocker, in a formulation containing the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze