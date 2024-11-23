Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA Panel Backs Oral Ganciclovir

28 November 1994

The US Food and Drug Administration's Antiviral Drugs Advisory Committee has recommended approval of Syntex' New Drug Application for oral ganciclovir, which is intended as an alternative to the intravenous formulation used in the maintenance treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis in immunocompromised patients.

The oral form may be used after a patient has been stabilized by appropriate intravenous induction therapy, said Syntex, and should be used only in patients for whom the risk of a more rapid rate of disease progression with the oral formulation is balanced by the benefits associated with avoiding daily iv infusions. The company said that it hoped that the agency would have completed its review of oral ganciclovir by year-end.

Syntex has submitted applications to market oral ganciclovir to regulatory agencies in 14 countries, and the company is awaiting regulatory reviews. The oral version has not yet been launched onto any market. Intravenous ganciclovir was first launched onto the market in the USA in July 1989 as Cytovene, and is now available in 45 countries.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze