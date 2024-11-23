FDA Panel Votes Against Approving J&J's Liazal

The US Food and Drug Administration's Oncologic Drugs AdvisoryCommittee has voted against recommending approval of Liazal (liarozole fumarate), a drug for prostate cancer developed by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutica.
The decision is a blow to the company, as analysts have predicted healthy revenues from the drug after approval. Prior to the panel meeting, Lehman Bros analysts said they felt the drug could make sales of more than $400 million within five years of registration, primarily because there are so few options for patients who fail first-line therapy.
The panel unanimously agreed that there were numerous defects in Janssen's trials of Liazal, a compound which raises endogenous retinoic acid levels and is intended for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer patients who are refractory to hormone therapy. Specifically, the company was criticized for changing the type of analysis of the data from that which was originally set out in the protocols, and not prospectively defining some of the endpoints it selected as proof of efficacy, namely time-to-progression, prostate-specific antigen levels and bone involvement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze