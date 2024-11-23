FDA Warns Lilly Over Axid Claims

Eli Lilly's promotion to managed care customers of its Axid (nizatidine) H2 antagonist for gastro-esophageal reflux diseases is misleading, according to the US Food and Drug Administration's Division of Drug Marketing, Advertising and Communications. In a warning letter to the company, the FDA cites several violations, including claims that Axid is the drug of choice for GERD compared to other H2 antagonists and Astra/Merck's omeprazole.
Lilly has been promoting Axid to its managed care customers as a second-line alternative to cimetidine for ulcers, but as a first-line therapy for GERD, according to the Pink Sheet. The ads claim that Axid is "the healing choice before omeprazole," and has advantages over cimetidine in terms of dosing and utility in healing rather than treating symptoms. The FDA disputes both these claims in the letter, and refers to other violations including unapproved indications and doses and selective citation of results from studies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze