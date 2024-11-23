First Approval Of Ciba's Valsartan For Hypertension

Ciba has been granted approval for its angiotensin II antagonist Diovan (valsartan) in Germany, its first world market, for the treatment of hypertension. The company says it intends to launch the drug onto the market in Germany in July, while other European launches are expected before year-end. Launches in the USA and Japan are expected in 1997 and 1999 respectively.

Ciba notes that clinical trials involving over 5,500 patients have shown valsartan to control hypertension effectively without the side effects associated with other antihypertensives, including the ACE inhibitors. Valsartan looks set to be the second Ang II antagonist to reach the market after Merck & Co's Cozaar (losartan), which was first launched in 1994 and is now available in most major markets worldwide.

Ciba estimates that valsartan will make sales of 600 million to 800 million Swiss francs ($471 million to 628 million) after five years on the market.