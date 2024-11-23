First Jago Approval

SkyePharma subsidiary Jago has been granted its first product approval,in Switzerland, for Madopar-DR, a new controlled-release formulation of levodopa and benzerazide for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The product was developed with Roche, which already markets an immediate-release formulation of the drug, and will be launched later this year.

Madopar-DR is based on Jago's binary Geomatrix technology, which allows two drugs to be delivered simultaneously from a single multilayer tablet with different release profiles.