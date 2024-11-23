First Launch Of Menarini's Nebivolol

Menarini's once-daily beta blocker nebivolol has been launched in itsfirst world market, Germany, under the trade name Nebilet. The drug will be marketed by the Italian firm's local subsidiary Berlin-Chemie at a cost of 53.38 Deutschemarks for 30 x 5mg tablets.

Nebivolol is indicated for the managemnt of patients with hypertension, but Menarini notes that it has a broad range of activities, including vasodilation, cardioprotection and possibly reduces left ventricular dysfunction. It is not indicated for the treatment of congestive heart failure.

Nebivolol is approved for marketing throughout the European Union. it was first registered in Holland, which acted as the rapporteur for the EU.