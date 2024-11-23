Saturday 23 November 2024

First Launch Of Reteplase Follows EU/US Approvals

11 November 1996

Boehringer Mannheim launched its genetically-engineered thrombolytic Rapilysin (reteplase), a recombinant plasminogen activator, onto the German market on October 1, shortly after receiving marketing approval from the European Medicines Evaluation Agency. This is the first world launch for the product, which is indicated for use in patients with acute myocardial infarction.

Just after the launch announcement, the news came through that reteplase had been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as well. The next introduction will be in Austria on December 1, with a US launch taking place in January. In the USA, the product will be marketed as Retevase.

Pricing Takes On Alteplase In Germany, reteplase is priced in direct competition with Genentech's Actilyse (alteplase), its major competitor, which is produced and sold under license in the country by CH Boehringer Sohn, Ingelheim. Reteplase costs between 2,000 and 2,600 Deutschemarks ($1,324-$1,720) per course, and is given as a double bolus of 2 x 10 units spaced 30 minutes apart. Other thrombolytics need to be given by continuous infusion, which involves catheterizing the patient.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze