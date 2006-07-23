Five million smokers quit since OTC nicotine available

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare marked the 10th anniversary of when therapeutic nicotine products became available over-the-counter at the 13th World Conference on Tobacco OR Health.
The firm said that its therapeutic nicotine products have helped more than five million smokers around the world successfully quit using safe and effective stop-smoking aids. Yet, it added, there is a significant need to encourage and educate the more than 1.3 billion smokers around the world on how to quit successfully. Shifts in public policy, like smoke-free laws and cigarette tax increases, are encouraging more and more smokers to attempt quitting. It is important that those smokers have access to counselling, behavioral support programs, and safe and effective stop-smoking products. At the conference, GSK highlighted the latest support resources available to smokers.
