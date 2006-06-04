FoldRx closes $43M financing

FoldRx Pharmaceuticals, a US development-stage biotechnology company focused on protein misfolding diseases, says that it has successfully raised $43.0 million in a series B financing. The funds will be used for the continued clinical development of FoldRx' lead clinical candidate, Fx-1006A, and to advance its pipeline, which is initially focused on hereditary amyloidosis and neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease. Texas Pacific Group Ventures and Alta Partners led the round, which also included Novartis BioVenture Fund, as well as original investors, HealthCare Ventures and Fidelity Biosciences.
FoldRx is nearing completion of a Phase I trial for Fx-1006A, which the company is developing for familial amyloid polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy and expects to begin a clinical efficacy trial in FAP patients later this year. The compound is a first-in-class, disease-modifying, small-molecule that is designed to inhibit the formation of amyloid deposits by binding and stabilizing the transthyretin protein, precluding misfolding and subsequent deposition of TTR.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze