Four More POM-To-P Switches In UK

30 January 1995

The UK Committee of Safety of Medicines has approved a further four medicines to be switched from Prescription-only to Pharmacy status. Consultation letter MLX 215 has been sent to interested parties for comment, and marks the outcome of the June/June switch "train" introduced last year, according to the Proprietary Association of Great Britain. The switch products are as follows:

- fluconazole, a triazole antifungal, currently available on prescription as Diflucan and manufactured by Pfizer. The over-the-counter indication will be vaginal candidiasis (thrush) in adults aged between 16 and 60. It is offered OTC on the following conditions; the maximum dose is 150mg; the route of administration is oral; and the pack size is limited to 150mg;

- pyrantel embonate, which is available on Rx from Pfizer under the brand name Combantrin. Its OTC indications will be the treatment of threadworm (enterobiasis) in adults and children aged over two. It is offered without prescription on the following conditions: the maximum daily dose is a single dose of 750mg in adults, 500mg in children aged 6-12, 250mg for 2-5 year olds; and pack size is limited to 750mg;

