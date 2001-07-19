Friday 22 November 2024

France curbs PPA drugs, eyes cerivastatin

19 July 2001

France's AFSSPS health products safety agency has placedphenylpropanolamine-containing nasal decongestants on a "non-renewable prescription only" basis. The drugs, which include Pfizer's market-leader Actifed (pseudoephedrine and triprolidine) and Fournier's Humex (dextromethorphan), had been freely available at pharmacies. The move follows the US Food and Drug Administration's withdrawal in November last year of all drugs containing PPA (Marketletter November 13, 2000) from the US market, after a study suggested it could increase the risk of cerebral hemorhage.

The French decision, which has been taken on the precautionary principle and will apply to all products containing a PPA-based vasoconstrictor, is a severe blow to a sector of the self-medication market worth 700 million French francs ($91.2 million) per year. A spokesman for Fournier said that to put these agents on a prescription-only basis was to kill them off, because people with nasal congestion do not have time to visit a doctor with what is a relatively minor ailment.

Some drug majors have already decided to abandon the decongestant market. Following the FDA move, Bristol-Myers Squibb, which owns French drugmaker UPSA, withdrew from the area in several national markets, and has indicated that it does not intend to launch a non-PPA decongestant in France. However, Pfizer says it hopes to market a non-PPA drug in France after the summer holidays.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze