Saturday 23 November 2024

France's Genset Reports 16% 3r Qtr Revenue Increase

18 November 1996

Claiming to be Europe's leading genomics company, France's Genset SA reported net sales of 8.1 million French francs ($1.6 million) for third-quarter 1996, largely due to increased customer orders for synthetic DNA, particularly from the USA and UK. For the first nine months of the year revenues were 24.1 million francs, up 17%.

Genset recorded a loss of 17.7 million francs in the third quarter (cf 9.2 million francs), primarily as a result of significant increases in R&D expenses, which amounted to 2.9 million francs for the period. For the nine months, the net loss was 51.3 million francs (cf 9.9 million francs), and the company said it expects to report losses for the next several years. As of September 30, Genset had cash and cash equivalents of 530.2 million francs.

The quarter "was a period of continuing progress for Genset," said its chief executive, Pascal Brandys. He noted the conclusion of "an important rapid gene discovery alliance with Johnson & Johnson, the current market leader in schizophrenia drugs," and in September "we established the largest industrial mapping operation in the world using proprietary technologies in Evry, France."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze