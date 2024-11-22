Franz Humer Leaves Glaxo

- Franz Humer, a director of the board at Glaxo, has resigned to "take up a senior appointment in the international pharmaceutical industry next year." According to press reports in the UK, Swiss company Roche has refused to comment whether Mr Humer will be joining as head of its pharma operations, a position which became vacant last month when Peter Simon resigned to pursue other interests. Mr Humer, who is prohibited from taking a job with a rival company for six months, had been tipped to take over from Ernest Mario as chief executive but this position went to Sir Richard Sykes, research and development director.