French OTC Ad Spending Up 21%

In France, advertising of over-the-counter medicines rose 21% in 1996 to522.1 million French francs ($88.3 million) reports OTC News, quoting data from market researcher Secodip.

Nearly all OTC categories benefited as spending rose due to a number of major prescription to OTC ingredient switches, says the study, although, still, only a small minority of OTCs in France may be promoted direct to the public.

Television remained the main advertisers' medium, taking 72% of the total last year, while all other media's shares fell. The biggest-spending OTC category was again internal analgesics and cough/ cold remedies, but investment was down, mainly as a result of the decision by Roche, the sector's biggest spender in 1995, to cut its investment last year by over 50%.