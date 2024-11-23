French Pharma Industry Aims To Double China Sales

French pharmaceutical companies are aiming to double sales to China bythe turn of the century, according to firms taking part in a trade convention in Shanghai. Current French drug sales in China are estimated at about 500 million French francs ($87.6 million), an increase of 37% over the previous year.
Jean-Pierre Lalain of Servier said his firm had started at zero in Russia and achieved monthly sales of 1.5 million francs "in a few years." He added that there "is no reason this will not happen in China."
Some 50 French drug brands are registered in China, and several Sino-French joint ventures have been formed with the aim of producing other branded products locally. Pierre-Andre Gandon of Beaufour-Ipsen said his company would target the 300 million Chinese who live in cities and have privileged access to health care, noting that this number represents a population five times more than in France.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze