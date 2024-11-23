French Pharma Industry Aims To Double China Sales

French pharmaceutical companies are aiming to double sales to China bythe turn of the century, according to firms taking part in a trade convention in Shanghai. Current French drug sales in China are estimated at about 500 million French francs ($87.6 million), an increase of 37% over the previous year.

Jean-Pierre Lalain of Servier said his firm had started at zero in Russia and achieved monthly sales of 1.5 million francs "in a few years." He added that there "is no reason this will not happen in China."

Some 50 French drug brands are registered in China, and several Sino-French joint ventures have been formed with the aim of producing other branded products locally. Pierre-Andre Gandon of Beaufour-Ipsen said his company would target the 300 million Chinese who live in cities and have privileged access to health care, noting that this number represents a population five times more than in France.