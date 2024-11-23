Saturday 23 November 2024

French Pharma Industry Aims To Double China Sales

26 March 1997

French pharmaceutical companies are aiming to double sales to China bythe turn of the century, according to firms taking part in a trade convention in Shanghai. Current French drug sales in China are estimated at about 500 million French francs ($87.6 million), an increase of 37% over the previous year.

Jean-Pierre Lalain of Servier said his firm had started at zero in Russia and achieved monthly sales of 1.5 million francs "in a few years." He added that there "is no reason this will not happen in China."

Some 50 French drug brands are registered in China, and several Sino-French joint ventures have been formed with the aim of producing other branded products locally. Pierre-Andre Gandon of Beaufour-Ipsen said his company would target the 300 million Chinese who live in cities and have privileged access to health care, noting that this number represents a population five times more than in France.

