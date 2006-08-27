Fresenius Kabi licenses HESylation platform to Sandoz

Germany's Fresenius Kabi has entered a drug development partnership with Sandoz, the generics unit of Swiss drug major Novartis, to develop a modified, second-generation biopharmaceutical drug for an undisclosed target.
As part of the accord, Kabi will license to Sandoz its proprietary HESylation technology, a drug enhancement platform which involves the targeted coupling of hydroxyethyl starch (HES) to an active ingredient to extend its half-life and improve its safety profile.
The companies will employ HESylation to develop an improved, second-generation biopharmaceutical drug based on a recombinant protein from the Sandoz' pipeline. Fresenius Kabi will be responsible for adapting and developing the appropriate HES derivative, while Sandoz will oversee its preclinical and clinical development. Fresenius Kabi will receive milestone payments for the protein-specific licensing of the HESylation technology; further financial details were not disclosed.
