Frist hails vaccine makers' protections

US Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist has welcomed provisions within the fiscal 2006 Department of Defense Conference Report, approved by the Senate just before Christmas, which contains certain protections for manufacturers of vaccines to be used in the event of health emergencies and pandemics.

Real, imminent dangers posed by diseases like avian flu underscore the serious need to bolster US preparedness by enacting meaningful liability reform, said Sen Frist, adding that the limited protections extended by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act contained within the Report will allow life-saving countermeasures such as an H5N1 avian flu vaccine to be developed, deployed and administered.

"These sensible and measured reforms will encourage manufacturers, distributors and first responders to keep Americans safe once disaster strikes. The bill strikes a reasonable balance where those who are harmed will be fairly compensated and life-saving products will be available in ample supply to protect and treat as many Americans as possible," said the Senate Majority Leader.