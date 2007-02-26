Fuzeon plus Prezista approved for HIV in EU

Swiss drug major Roche's fusion inhibitor, Fuzeon (enfuvirtide), has been approved in the European Union, together with Irish drugmaker Tibotec Pharmaceuticals' of Prezista (darunavir) for HIV. The firm explained that the proposed multidrug therapy, in which Prezista is boosted with 100mg of ritonavir, is intended for highly pre-treated HIV-1 infected patients who have failed one or more protease inhibitor-based therapeutic regimens.
Roche noted that Fuzeon and boosted Prezista give treatment-experienced patients a better chance of achieving an undetectable viral load than boosted Prezista alone. This crucial goal of therapy is associated with a better outlook but has, for a long time, been considered an unrealistic goal for patients with resistance to many HIV medications. "It is clear that in 2007 we are entering a new era where an undetectable viral load is the primary objective for all treatment-experienced patients," said Anton Pozniak, consultant physician, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London, UK.
The boosting of PIs is a therapeutic strategy where a small dose of ritonavir pharmacologically enhances exposure to a co-administered PI through the inhibition of the enzyme cytochrome P450. Ritonavir boosting results in increased drug levels that can improve efficacy, decrease pill burden, add flexibility to the dosing and remove fasting restrictions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze