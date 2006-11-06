Gates Foundation's $23M for HIV in India

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed to invest $23.0 million to help deal with HIV/AIDS in India, as part of an additional $58.0 million promised to Avahan, the Foundation's India AIDS Initiative, announced Tadataka Yamada, its Global Health Program president and former head of research at drug major GlaxoSmithKline, speaking in India.

During a three-year plan, the $23.0 million will focus on two main areas: program managements; and technical capacity at both national and state levels, so as to enhance the capacity of the Indian government's HIV prevention activities. The Avahan will use the funding to provide support and training for various staff to improve their skills in project management.