Gemcitabine 1st Approval In South Africa

Eli Lilly's Gemstar (gemcitabine) anticancer drug has received its first approval in South Africa as a single-agent therapy for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Gemcitabine is an inhibitory alternative substrate for ribonucleotide reductase, the enzyme which is central to the production of deoxynucleotides required during DNA synthesis and repair. The drug produces an effect known as masked chain termination, which prevents DNA polymerization. The cell death associated with this effect has the morphological and biological characteristics of programmed cell death.
The registration of the drug was based on two Phase II trials, conducted in South Africa and Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze