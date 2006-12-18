Friday 22 November 2024

Genentech and Roche likely to see best growth of cancer drugs in next four years

18 December 2006

Future growth in sales of pharmaceutical treatments for cancer will primarily come from the emergence of innovative biologics and the monoclonal antibody class of drugs, says a new report from specialist information provider, URCH Publishing.

The leading monoclonal antibodies, Rituxan and MabThera (rituximab), Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab) all experienced annual growth rates in excess of 20% in 2005. Furthermore, these three drugs are currently undergoing significant lifecycle development amounting a total of more than 15 late-stage clinical trials in 2006 (Phase II studies or later), says Cancer Market Trends 2006-2010: Key market forecasts and growth opportunities.

Despite only being launched in 2004, the Avastin lifecycle management program is forecast to generate sales of over $9.0 billion by 2010, overtaking Rituxan/ MabThera as the leading cancer drug by global sales revenue, according to URICH.

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






