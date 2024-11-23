Genentech And Tanox Settle Lawsuits

The US companies Genentech and Tanox Biosystems have settled lawsuits filed by each company against the other. Tanox had filed a lawsuit against Genentech, relating to development of anti-1gE monoclonal antibodies, and Genentech had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Tanox and Ciba-Geigy. These two companies were jointly developing an anti-1gE antibody product for use in the treatment of allergies and allergic asthma. Genentech has been developing its product independently.

All three firms have reached an agreement in principle under which they will combine their existing anti-1gE antibody programs into a cooperative development effort. A definitive agreement will be concluded within the next six months.

Following the combining of programs, the most promising anti-1gE antibody product will be selected for further development and commercialization. Ciba will share marketing opportunities with Genentech in the USA and Europe. Hoffmann-La Roche, which has certain existing agreements with Genentech, also will have an option to participate in marketing the anti-1gE antibody product in Europe and Japan.