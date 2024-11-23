Genentech/Baxter Alliance

- Genentech and Baxter Healthcare have signed an agreement for the co-development of a cellular therapy for hemophilia A, making use of Baxter's TheraCyte immunoisolation technology for which Genentech will develop an engineered cell line. Baxter will perform all (pre)clinical studies and will receive a worldwide license to any resulting therapies. At the Phase I stage, Genentech retains the option to participate fully in expenses and profits, or accept royalties on sales. Financial details were not disclosed.