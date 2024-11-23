Genentech Files Against Novo Nordisk On Insulin

Genentech of the USA has filed an amended complaint alleging that Novo Nordisk infringes five Genentech patents in the manufacture and sale of NN's recombinant human insulin product, Novolin in the USA.

Stephen Raines, Genentech's vice president for intellectual property, said: "Novo Nordisk has already acknowledged in court Genentech's significant contribution to the development of recombinant human insulin."

NN said that it believes that Genentech's assertions are totally unfounded and completely without merit. The company said: "it is our position that the production and distribution of our human recombinant DNA-origin insulin products does not infringe any Genentech patents. We intend to vigorously fight these baseless accusations."