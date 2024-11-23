Genentech Presentation Pleases Analysts

US biotechnology firm Genentech, majority-owned by Switzerland's Roche group, "gave an upbeat presentation" to analysts in Basle on its strategy and outlook, as well as providing details of its research pipeline, according to analysts Mark Tracey, Martin Newson and Paul Krikler of Goldman Sachs.
The key features of Genentech's future growth, the analysts suggest, include strong Activase (tissue plasminogen activator) and Nutropin (recombinant human growth hormone) franchises, the successful introduction of Pulmozyme (dornase alpha), European expansion, a declining R&D/sales ratio and a promising research pipeline.
They project full-year 1994 sales as follows: Activase (72% market share) $300 million; Protropin/Nutropin $210 million; and Pulmozyme (recently launched in Germany and France) $90 million.
