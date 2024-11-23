Genentech Probed Over Growth Hormone

The US regulatory authorities are to investigate claims that Genentech has illegally induced doctors to prescribe its Protropin recombinant human growth hormone product for short children. The allegations were made by US Representative Ron Wyden.
In a letter to Rep Wyden, Associate Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Diane Thompson said that the agency would be investigating Genentech and a nonprofit organization called the Human Growth Foundation which has collaborated with Genentech on a school screening program for short stature. Rep Wyden has expressed the fear that the HGF is in fact acting as a marketing extension for Genentech. The company and the Foundation deny the allegations.
