GENENTECH REBUFFS ISIS-3 AND AWAITS GUSTO

With the formal publication in The Lancet last week of the results of the ISIS-3 thrombolytic product trial, the major findings, according to California's Genentech Inc, developer and manufacturer of the country's major tissue plasminogen activator product Activase (alteplase), remain unchanged since they were first publicly announced a year ago. The company reports that market research has indicated that shifts in prescribing patterns in reaction to the findings of the trial have already occurred, and the market share of Activase is now stable at just over 50%.

Genentech comments that approximately 53% of patients in the USA who are treated with thrombolytics now receive alteplase, 36% are prescribed streptokinase, and 11% receive SmithKline Beecham's Eminase (anistreplase).

Kirk Raab, Genentech's president and chief executive, reported that it is apparent from prescribing patterns that Activase will be reaffirmed as having important clinical advantages over other treatments. He added: "That is why we are helping to support such a large independent study as GUSTO (Global Utilization of Streptokinase and tPA in Occluded Coronary Arteries), and that is why we continue to believe that the ISIS-3 findings are irrelevant to our product and to standard prescribing patterns for thrombolytic therapy in the US."