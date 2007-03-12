Genentech's cell culture site nears completion

Construction at USA-based biotechnology major Genentech's cell culture manufacturing plant in Vacaville, California, is nearing completion, according to a report by Industrial Info Resources. The project, which was initiated in 2004 (Marketletters passim) and is scheduled to end this summer, will increase the size of the firm's facility by 380,000 sq feet, thereby providing space to house an additional 575 production staff.
At the time Genentech, which is majority owned by Swiss group Roche, said that the project would create around 5,600 new jobs and that the site, when complete, would contribute revenues of $20.0 million per year to the Californian economy.
