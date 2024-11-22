Genentech's ITC Complaint Dismissed

Genentech's complaint concerning infringement of process patents by Novo Nordisk has been dismissed with prejudice by commissioners of the US International Trade Commission, Novo Nordisk has announced.

The Danish company says that it did not infringe Genentech's process patents, and "we believe that had Genentech made a complete record available to the ITC, this would have been clearly borne out. We expect to prevail in current legal proceedings before the US District Court, Southern District, New York, where we have filed a declaratory judgement action against Genentech."

Novo Nordisk is contending that there has been no infringement and that the Genentech patents are invalid and unenforceable.