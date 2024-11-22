Genentech Setback In hGH Suit

Genentech's patent infringement litigation with Biotechnology General and Novo Nordisk over their human growth hormone products has been dismissed with prejudice by US International Trade Commission Administrative Law Judge Paul Luckern. The judge found no violation in the importation or sale of BTG or Novo's hGH products, and the Commission has until March 31, 1995 to accept, reject or revise the judge's decision.

Genentech's complaint was originally filed in March 1993, and alleges that the BTG and Novo products infringe four of its US production patents. Meantime, Genentech has filed New Drug Applications for new liquid formulations of its growth hormone products Protropin (somatrem) and Nutropin (somatropin).