Actavis settles with Valeant to launch generic Ziana and Zyclara in USA

US generics drug major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has reached settlement agreements with Medicis Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX), resolving outstanding patent litigation related to Actavis' Abbreviated New Drug Application for clindamycin and tretinoin gel, a generic version of Ziana, as well as Actavis' ANDA for imiquimod cream, a generic version of Zyclara.
Under the terms of the accord related to Actavis' generic version of Ziana, Actavis may launch its generic product in July 2016, or earlier under certain circumstances. Actavis may launch its generic Zyclara product on January 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances. Valeant will receive a share of the economics from the generic products sold under the agreements. Other terms of the deals have not been disclosed.
Ziana had US sales of about $109 million in the 12 months through February, according to Actavis. It costs about $250 for a 30-gram tube. Zyclara had US sales of $72 million in the 12 months through February. It costs about $690 for a pump holding 7.5-grams of the cream, the company noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze