Americans don't pay twice for medicines - new research explains

Partnerships between drug manufacturers and the federal government are helping the industry move quickly to develop COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines. That’s a good thing, according to the USA’s Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).
However, some policymakers want the government to seize patents for drug that benefit in part from publicly-funded research, arguing that consumers pay twice for these drugs, so the government should control pricing and license the drugs to generic manufacturers.
One such example is Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) remdesivir, an antiviral that has helped lower the COVID-19 death rate. While the National Institutes for Health (NIH) helped fund research on remdesivir’s efficacy, Gilead discovered and developed the drug - and expects to spend more than $1 billion on R&D and manufacturing this year alone.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze