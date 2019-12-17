Best known for slashing, India's NPPA raises 21 prices

India's drug price regulator, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), has raised the ceiling price of 21 essential medicines by 50%.
This is the first time the NPPA, which is known to slash prices of essential and life-saving medicines, is increasing prices in public interest so as to prevent patients opting for costlier alternatives given the shortage of these drugs.
Most of these drugs are used as first-line of treatment. The decision by the NPPA apples to formulations like the BCG vaccine for tuberculosis, vitamin C, antibiotics like metronidazole and benzylpenicillin, anti-malarial drug chloroquine, leprosy medication dapsone, among others.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze