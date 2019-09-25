BRIEF—Christoph Stoller named new president of Medicines for Europe

Christoph Stoller was today elected as president of Medicines for Europe for a two-year period.

MrStoller, currently general manager for Teva Germany and Austria,

has taken an active role on the Medicines for Europe Board over the last five years.

To mark the launch of his presidency, Mr Stoller outlined four key priorities for his two-year mandate:

Drivingthe use of high quality generic, biosimilar and value added medicines to ensure equitable and sustainable access to medicines;

Addressingsupply chain vulnerabilities and tackling the economic root causes of medicines shortages;

Innovatingin digital healthcare, which will unquestionably bring additional significant benefits to patients and healthcare systems; and

Continue to progress industry commitment and investment to minimize environmental impact.

“With over 25 years of industry experience and a true passion for healthcare, Christoph will continue to drive the industry on sustainable access to medicines for patients. Over the last 10 years our industry has doubled access to medicines for patients with diabetes and cardiac conditions and increased the quality of life for a huge number of patients with chronic conditions. Christoph’s leadership will help our industry accelerate this trend,” said Adrian van den Hoven, director general of Medicines for Europe.