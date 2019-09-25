BRIEF—Christoph Stoller named new president of Medicines for Europe

Christoph Stoller was today elected as president of Medicines for Europe for a two-year period.
MrStoller, currently general manager for Teva Germany and Austria,
has taken an active role on the Medicines for Europe Board over the last five years.
To mark the launch of his presidency, Mr Stoller outlined four key priorities for his two-year mandate:
“With over 25 years of industry experience and a true passion for healthcare, Christoph will continue to drive the industry on sustainable access to medicines for patients. Over the last 10 years our industry has doubled access to medicines for patients with diabetes and cardiac conditions and increased the quality of life for a huge number of patients with chronic conditions. Christoph’s leadership will help our industry accelerate this trend,” said Adrian van den Hoven, director general of Medicines for Europe.
