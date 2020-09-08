Mylan to acquire Aspen's thrombosis business in Europe

Generic drugs major Mylan (NYSE: MYL) has reached an agreement to acquire the related intellectual property and commercialization rights of South Africa-headquartered Aspen Pharmacare’s (JSE: APN) thrombosis business in Europe.
Netherlands-incorporated Mylan, which is due to merge with Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) generics division Upjohn into a new company to be called Viatris, will pay Aspen 641.9 million euros ($757.4 million), subject to customary closing conditions and European regulatory clearances. Aspen’s shares gained 8.9% to 14,600 rand in morning trading.
The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Mylan upon closing and is anticipated to be accretive to Viatris on the completion of Mylan's previously announced combination with Upjohn that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze